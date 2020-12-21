Malta Imposes Mandatory Quarantine On All UK Arrivals Following Emergence On New COVID-19 Variant

Malta will impose a mandatory quarantine on all arrivals from the United Kingdom as of 22nd December due to fears of a new COVID-19 variant.

This means that anyone coming from the UK will need to remain indoors for two weeks as of tomorrow.

Malta has imposed far less strict measures when compared to some of its European counterparts, with several countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Germany and France, among others.

An EU crisis meeting has been called for Monday to discuss the coordination of the response to coronavirus among the 27 member states.

The new variant is believed to 70% more transmissible than other existing strains. However, scientists believe it is not more fatal and vaccines will still remain effective.

The new variant has spread to every region of England, as well as parts of Scotland and Wales. It has been seen in some European countries and even as far away as South Africa and Australia.

