Malta Is Flying Hundreds Of COVID-19 Positive Students To Their Home Countries 

Hundreds of foreign students who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Malta are being repatriated to their home countries.

Newsbook quoted a Malta Tourism Authority spokesperson as confirming that 235 COVDI-19 positive students have been repatriated so far, 97 to France yesterday and 138 to Madrid today. Another flight is set to depart for Italy tonight.

The Health Ministry reported the 97 repatriated French students in its daily bulletin today, deducting them from the country’s current active cases.