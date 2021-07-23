Malta Is Flying Hundreds Of COVID-19 Positive Students To Their Home Countries
Hundreds of foreign students who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Malta are being repatriated to their home countries.
Newsbook quoted a Malta Tourism Authority spokesperson as confirming that 235 COVDI-19 positive students have been repatriated so far, 97 to France yesterday and 138 to Madrid today. Another flight is set to depart for Italy tonight.
The Health Ministry reported the 97 repatriated French students in its daily bulletin today, deducting them from the country’s current active cases.
Students who were placed in quarantine but who didn’t contract the virus are also being repatriated on separate flights.
Newsbook reported that 196 such students left Malta’s shores on two flights recently – one to Frankfurt via Rome and another to Madrid via Paris.
The MTA said these flights are being organised in collaboration with local and international health authorities, as well as diplomatic forces, and that strict protocols apply.
