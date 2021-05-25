TEASER: Malta’s Police Commissioner Is Not Stepping Down For FIAU Position

Malta’s Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa will not be resigning anytime soon, dismissing rumours that he was due to be appointed to the head of the Financial Investigation and Analysis Unit (FIAU).

Speaking in an interview of Xarabank that will be aired tonight at 8.40pm, Gafa revealed that he was aware of the rumours, and was even called to the Prime Minister’s office over the issue.

“The Prime Minister assured me that this was not his plan. It is not my intention either and I plan to see through the current strategy for the police force, which will put to the level it needs to be,” he said.

Gafa launched the strategy soon after taking over the helm. It has paid divides with Malta’s faith in the police is slowly being restored with the help of major arrests and key reforms.

Still, concerns remain over its ability to tackle major and lesser-known crimes.

Tonight on Xarabank at 8.40pm, the man at the helm of the recent success, Commissioner Angelo Gafa, joins our host Peppi Azzopardi to face questions on current investigations, major reforms, and other key issues.