Melvin Theuma Was Told Freemasons Had To Pay €100,000 For Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder

Freemasons have been brought into the plot to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after Melvin Theuma claimed Johann Cremona said that freemasons were going to pay Vince Muscat €100,000 for the murder.

Speaking in court today, Theuma said that Cremona made the claim sometime in 2019, however, the conversation was not recorded. He claimed that a person, who cannot be named because of a court order, was tasked by the freemasonry to help organise Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Theuma said that he knew the person, but had never spoken to him directly. Theuma told the courts that Cremona mentioned this person on two occasions, but said the money was never passed on.

“I know nothing else. I know nothing. Only what Johann told me,” Theuma said.

Theuma said the unnamed individual had identified him to both Europol and the family of Caruana Galizia.

In the sitting, Theuma also claimed that Cremona had said that there two middlemen in the plot from Chris Cardona’s Economy Ministry, adding that the unnamed person was close to Cardona.

He said that Cremona also told him to pin the blame on Cardona – who was eventually subject to a frame-up attempt once Yorgen Fenech was arrested.



Cremona, who is not under investigation for any involvement in the assassination plot or attempts to cover it up, has hung over this case like a shroud. Theuma has told the court several times that he would visit Cremona almost daily to confide in him over the case and unload the significant pressure he felt after the murder.



Beyond his relationships with Theuma and Fenech, Cremona also has ties to Kenneth Camilleri, the former OPM security guard with links to Schembri.



Cremona has denied all wrongdoing – insisting he was just acting as a confidante for Theuma.