Malta Reaches Largest Number Of COVID-19 Active Cases After 133 New Patients And 95 Recoveries Recorded

Malta has recorded 133 new COVID-19 patients and 95 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This means that the active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,360.

Testing remains high with 3,355 swabs conducted yesterday.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities is now 233.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•01•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, 11 January 2021

