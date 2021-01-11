Malta Reaches Largest Number Of COVID-19 Active Cases After 133 New Patients And 95 Recoveries Recorded
Malta has recorded 133 new COVID-19 patients and 95 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.
This means that the active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,360.
Testing remains high with 3,355 swabs conducted yesterday.
Today’s cases are still being investigated.
The total number of COVID-19 fatalities is now 233.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•01•2021
Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Monday, 11 January 2021
