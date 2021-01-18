Malta Records 154 New COVID-19 Cases And Two More Deaths

Malta has registered 154 new COVID-19 patients and 121 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Two more COVID-19 patients have died over the last 24 hours, a 73-year-old man and an 84-year-old man. Total deaths is now 241.

Active COVID-19 cases now stand at 2,784. As of yesterday, 11,705 vaccine doses were dished out.

Testing has remained high with 3,239 swab tests conducted yesterday.