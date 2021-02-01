Malta Records Two Deaths, 124 New COVID-19 Patients, And 141 Recoveries Over The Lat 24 Hours

Malta has registered 124 new COVID-19 patients and 141 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Over the same period, two more patients died, a man, aged 81, and an 88-year-old woman. Total deaths are now at 269.

This means that active COVID-19 cases stand at 2,657.

Total vaccine doses have reached 27,759, while 3,948 people have received their second dose.