Maltese Lawyer Appeals For Action To Save Thousands Facing Eviction Over Old Rent Laws

It’s time for the government to take concrete action to safeguard the thousands of people who are facing eviction from their homes due to old rental laws, lawyer Veronique Dalli has said.

“As a lawyer, I encounter the situation of pre-1995 rental laws on a daily basis,” Dalli told a Labour Party political rally yesterday.

“We can’t stick our heads in the sand and ignore the constitutional developments that have been going on for a while. The situation has been building up and we’ve now reached a point where we must see what solutions we can offer.”

“There can be no easy or straightforward solution which can be taken from one day to the next, but the situation is that a number of landlords have been waiting for years to safeguard their rights and many elderly people are facing eviction.”

“This isn’t a partisan issue and I’m convinced that the Labour Party, which has always had a social soul, is the only political force which can address these social issues and ensure no one falls behind.”