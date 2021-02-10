Malta Registers 167 New COVID-19 Patients, 165 New Recoveries, And Two Deaths Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 167 new COVID-19 patients and 165 new coveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has revealed.

Two more COVID-19 patients have died; a 78-year-old man and 82-year-old woman.

This means that active cases now stands at 2,406.

Up until yesterday, 43,337 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered. Over 12,100 people have received their second dose.