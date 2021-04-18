Malta Registers 39 New COVID-19 Patients And 52 Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours
Malta has registered 39 new COVID-19 patients, 52 recoveries, and zero deaths over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.
This means that active cases now stand at 595. Total deaths are still at 409.
The country’s vaccination drive also continues at a steady pace. A total of 84,152 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•04•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Sunday, April 18, 2021
