Malta Registers 56 New COVID-19 Patients, 73 Recoveries, And One Death
Malta has registered 56 new COVID-19 patients, 73 recoveries, along with one death over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.
This means that active cases now stand at 531.
The person who died is a 55-year-old man. Total deaths now stand at 399.
Over 59,000 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Malta has been in quasi-lockdown over the last few weeks, with the latest round of measures set to continue until 11th April.
