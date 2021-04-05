د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 56 New COVID-19 Patients, 73 Recoveries, And One Death

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has registered 56 new COVID-19 patients, 73 recoveries, along with one death over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

This means that active cases now stand at 531.

The person who died is a 55-year-old man. Total deaths now stand at 399.

Over 59,000 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Malta has been in quasi-lockdown over the last few weeks, with the latest round of measures set to continue until 11th April.

 

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 05•04•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, April 5, 2021

Share with someone who needs to know the latest figures

READ NEXT: We Have No Problem Apologising To Those Who Are Hurt, Says Deputy Labour Leader

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All