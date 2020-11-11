Malta Registers Three More COVID-19 Victims, Bringing Total Death Toll Up To 88

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has lost three more victims to COVID-19 today, the Health Ministry confirmed, bringing the total death toll up to 88.

The first was an 81-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus on 3rd November and succumbed to it earlier today at Mater Dei.

An 87-year-old man was the second victim. He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on 29th October and died in the Good Samaritan long term facility.

The third case was a 77-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 10th November. He passed away at Mater Dei earlier today.

There have also been seven COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last two days.

RIP

