Malta Should Go For Urban Farming To Boost Food Security, Businessman Proposes As He Hails Singapore Model

With food inflation skyrocketing due to the Ukraine war, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, a Maltese businessman has proposed a novel solution to help boost the island’s reliance on food grown on its own shores.

David Xuereb, who used to be president of the Malta Chamber, cast an eye eastwards to Singapore, an island which is often compared to Malta due to its small size, relatively dense population and similar economic model.

Speaking on ONE TV’s Paperscan, Xuereb noted Singapore’s drive towards urban farming in recent years, with the island city-state converting pockets of land, including on rooftops of car parks, hotels and shopping malls, into urban farms.