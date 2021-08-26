Malta To Get Its NINTH Lidl As Ħaż-Żebbuġ Supermarket Approved

“Lidl will be extending its supermarket operation by adding a new outlet in the outskirts of Żebbuġ after the Planning Board granted development for the works to commence,” the PA said in a statement.

An application submitted last year was suspended in order to give the applicant time to address a number of issues, including the reduction of the take up of Outside Development Zone (ODZ) and make the project more “sensitive to its surroundings”.

Malta will soon get its ninth Lidl supermarket after the Planning Authority’s Planning Board this morning approved an application for the construction of the chain’s latest supermarket in​​Żebbuġ.

During a meeting of the Planning Board today, the board noted that “all the issues that were raised were addressed by the applicant”.

Most notably, the PA said, was the decision to replace a parking area with trees and shrubs.

“Grass block pavers covering an approximate area of 1,400 sq.m. which will be added to the overall green effect of the project have also been included in the revised plans,” the PA said.

Furthermore, it said that bicycle racks and car charging stations would be included in the plans. “The applicant has also committed to the full restoration of the Grade 1 windmill, known as il-Mithna ta Srina, including the reconstruction of its blades.”

The board said it was also satisfied with the outcome of a Traffic Impact Assessment carried out, with clearance having been given by Transport Malta.

An existing woodworking factory will be demolished to make way for the new supermarket, which will include two basement levels, including a car park.

