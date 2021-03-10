Malta’s Childcare Centres Must Also Close Down On Monday

د . إAEDSRر . س

Childcare centres will also have to close down as of Monday, a government spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta.

Although this wasn’t specifically stated in today’s press conference, a spokesperson confirmed that childcare centres classify as an educational institution and will have to close down on Monday, just as schools. 

Besides the closure of schools and childcare centres, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced several new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 today, closing down non-essential shops and services, gyms, theatres, pools, cinemas, hotel restaurants, and museums, suspending weddings and religious activities, restricting travel to Gozo, and suspending all organised sports activities. 

The limit on public gatherings has also been reduced from a maximum of six to a maximum of four people. 

All measures will kick in tomorrow, except for the closure of schools and childcare centres, which will start on Monday.   

The restrictions are valid until 11th April.

