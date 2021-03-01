Malta’s COVID-19 Helpline Is Currently Down

The Health Ministry’s COVID-19 helpline is currently down due to “technical difficulties”.

The 111 helpline is primarily used for people to book COVID-19 swab tests and has been a main point of contact for people seeking advice over virus-related concerns.

“We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the 111 Public Health Helpline,” authorities said.

Apologising for the inconvenience, they pledged to bring the service back online as soon as possible.

Lovin Malta is also informed that 145, the government’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline, is not available either as it is currently inundated with calls.

