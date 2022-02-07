Malta’s Filmmakers Call For Working Group To Draft Policy As They Continue To Be ‘Fundamentally Ignored’

The open letter, sent by group Ċelebrazzjoni, comes after Abela himself urged groups who felt ignored to reach out to him personally, and as filmmakers continue to criticise the recent Malta Film Awards – many of whom didn’t attend the ceremony out of principle.

A group of prominent filmmakers, producers, actors and other professionals within the film sector have sent an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela urging him to set up a working group to draft up film and television policy.

“In the weeks that followed, both organisations renewed the call for action on the agreed upon points. In order to address the call for dialogue, a proposal to Minister Clayton Bartolo was made – to set up a working group with a mandate to give input and expertise towards the articulation of a new film policy,” the filmmakers said.

“During Malta Film Week, Minister Bartolo and Commissioner Grech echoed our larger

concerns and requests regarding the weak and non-existing structures, which was very welcome. It was also announced that consultation would start immediately so that a strategy would be completed in May. We were naturally very encouraged to hear this.”

:Since then, emails requesting an urgent meeting with Minister Bartolo and Commissioner Grech, to action the five points, remain unanswered. We were paid lip service during Film Week but are fundamentally being ignored. Thus, we appeal to you to address the lacuna in genuine consultation between the film industry sector and its responsible authorities.”

“For there to be genuine consultation with the industry, we firmly believe that the permanent working group needs to be set up with immediate effect.”

The open letter included the backing of the Malta Producers’ Association (MPA) and Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA).

Malta’s film industry has been publicly divided since the Malta Film Awards, with many questions arising in the wake of the ceremony – including how much was spent on it – where ministers and government officials packed the audience and even gave out awards.