WATCH: David Walliams Drops Cheeky Tax Evasion Joke While Hosting The Malta Film Awards

The host of last night’s Malta Film Awards brought his typical biting British humour to the show – though some jokes may have cut too close to the bone for some.

David Walliams, famed as the host of Britain’s Got Talent as well as for comedic roles in shows like Little Britain, hosted the first edition of the Malta Film Awards, bringing some much-needed humour to the often dry hosting of these shows in Malta.

However, one joke seems to have landed in a big way for many – especially considering how many ministers and government officials were in the crowd.

“But Malta isn’t only famous for having too many churches, frying rabbits and tax evasion – it’s also famous for its movie industry,” the host cheekily said.