Malta’s First Fast Ferry Service To And From Gozo Kicks Off Operations Today

Malta’s first fast ferry service to Gozo is up and running – with its first trip scheduled for 4pm today.

From today Gozo residents can travel to Valletta and back using Gozo Fast Ferry’s service for €4.50 while anyone with a Tallinja adult or student card can make the return trip for €7.99.

Passengers in possession of a Tallinja child card or concession card can make the return trip for €3.99, while cyclists can take up their bicycle for free, the company said.

Once passengers disembark at Ta’ Liesse in Valletta, Gozo Fast Ferry ticket holders will be entitled to a free return trip on the Barrakka Lift to get to the capital city’s centre. This will have to be used within one hour from the time of travel on the ferry.

People can book online using www.gozofastferry.com – or downloading the app through Google Play Store and Apple App Store, those who do not have a Tallinja card will benefit from the reduced fares.

You can buy tickets for yourself or a group; book a specific trip with an open return or a specific return date and time; or buy an open return journey, which can be used within 30 days.

“This is an exciting time for Malta. As an island, sea transport is under-utilised and we hope this new service will entice people to leave their cars behind and start considering new, multi-modal transport options,” a company spokesperson said.

On weekdays, the journey, which will take under 45 minutes, will leave Mġarr at 5.45am arriving in Valletta at 6.30am, with the last journey scheduled for 11.45pm and reaching the capital at 12.30am.

On weekends and public holidays, the service starts from Mġarr at 6.45am or 7.30am from Valletta, with the last trip at 11.45pm from Gozo and 12.45am from Malta

Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd, which is backed by Bianchi Group and Merill Investments, has invested in two modern vessels capable of carrying 300 passengers per trip.

Virtu Ferries has also announced their own service which will cost €12 for adults and €6 for children.

The company will be operating the route using two catamarans, the San Frangisk and San Pawl, which previously operated the Malta-Sicily route.

Travellers who possess a Tallinja card will benefit from cheaper rates with a trip costing €11.

Gozitan residents will be able to use the service at a reduced rate of €5. Infants will travel for free.