Malta’s Got Tradition?! Here’s How The Country Reacted To Jomike And Lydon’s MGT Win

Malta’s Got Talent came to a swift close yesterday night as father-son duo Jomike and Lydon were crowned winners – and, of course, people had a lot feelings about it. The two makjetta singers tugged on the nation’s heartstrings as they enthusiastically revived a dying Maltese tradition. But whilst their victory went down extremely well with most, a substantial portion of the country’s artists had a few reservations about whether the win and the subsequent €25,000 prize pool was actually deserved. Having said that, this is what the country had to say about about Malta’s Got Talent’s iconic and heartwarming winning act… For starters, the sheer on-stage chemistry between a father and son doing what they love left a huge smile on a lot of people’s faces.

The Malta’s Got Talent official winner announcement post also went viral in a matter of minutes, having amassed just under 5,000 reactions in 8 hours.

Hundreds of pleased viewers took to the post’s comment section to offer the father-son duo their congratulations. “Humility, culture, charisma, and talent. Four main things that led to them being winners! Bravi,” one commenter said. “Really deserving of this amazing win! The absolute best performance tonight,“ another commenter added. Malta’s Got Talent runners-up Concept of Movement took to Facebook shortly after the results were announced to congratulate Jomike and Lydon on their win. Talk about being a sport!

“Well done to all participants of the first edition of Malta’s Got Talent,” the dance group wrote. “Well done to Jomike and Lydon for winning the first edition.” But as viewers all over Malta sat with the talent show’s result, some went ahead to express their skepticism over the chosen winning act… Well-renowned local singer Matthew James Borg made his stance known through a short yet impactful Facebook status.

In the comment section of that very same status, many expressed their support for Concept of Movement, whilst lambasting the public for choosing ‘tradition’ over ‘talent. “I fully agree. Singing in Maltese doesn’t make on the best in the competition. Sympathy won, and not real talent,” one commenter said. “If a jury made up of experts isn’t showing the general public where quality actually lies, , you cannot expect the voters to make a good decision,” another commenter added. Some other viewers went on to insist that the winning act only won because the general public thought Lydon was cute.

“If they brought on a baby in a pushchair drinking out of a bottle Maltese people would vote for him because they would’ve thought he was cute.” Another viewer compared the outcome of Malta’s Got Talent to 2020 – an awful year in every way imaginable.

“That sums up 2020!!! An insult to all the talented participants.” Do you think Jomike and Lydon deserved to win Malta’s Got Talent? Let us know in the comment section!

