Malta’s Musicians React To DJs Officially Being Banned From Performing This Summer

Malta’s musicians have been left shocked and outraged after it emerged that DJs will not be allowed to perform in lidos, restaurants or hotels this summer. DJs cannot even perform if diners and attendees are seated the entire time. A list of guidelines that come into effect on Monday, 24th May has the literal rule: “No DJs are allowed”. With Malta’s entertainment industry already feeling ignored and left to fend for themselves after a year of closures, this last rule may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back as calls for protests have been made public.

1. DJ Debrii shared a screenshot of the rule, begging authorities to not kill the music in Malta.

2. And DJ Carlo Gerada said that “never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine I’d read “DJs banned” in an article.

3. Acid-master Acidulant said it was now time for the industry to get together and organise a “massive street party protest in Valletta”. Enough with this double standard crap, we want our club nights back.

4. And leading DJ and producer Joven Grech tagged the Prime Minister and Malta Police Force asking if this was even legal.

5. And a funk DJ said he was left baffled as to why live musicians were being allowed, but not DJs. “DJing is about curating the right music for the time and place. It’s not just about fast tempo, bass heavy, dance music. A DJ set across many genres can be just as chilled as any live performers,” he said.

6. And DJ D-Rey also asked the difference between DJs and bands when it comes to performing.

Watch what Superintendent of Public Health said when questioned about outdoor events this summer below:

Many people were left with the same thought – “if they think this is going to stop people from holding parties – legal or illegal – they have another thing coming.” And just yesterday, Lovin Malta reported how scores of people were gathering along the Sliema front without their masks on, celebrating the night away. With active COVID-19 cases currently in the double digits, and summer around the corner, the entertainment industry, which has waited patiently for proper plan or roadmap from the government for months on end, has been left behind. With the island being a major entertainment centre in Europe just two years ago, it is chilling to see how easily a widespread and solid sector in Malta can be decimated so quickly, especially without clear guidance from authorities. Do you think a DJ ban makes sense in Malta?