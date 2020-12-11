Malta’s Performing Artists To Start Receiving Full COVID-19 Wage Supplement

Employees, self-employed, and companies in Malta’s performing arts industry will start receiving the full wage supplement, i.e. Annex A, backdated from November.

This means that the sector will now be entitled to up to €800 per month.

The decision was made by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli and Arts Minister Jose Herrera following discussions with industry stakeholders.

Since the lifting of restriction last June, performing artists were being given a wage supplement under Annex C.

“Artists are part of our business and entrepreneurial community and we value their contribution to arts and society at large,” Dalli said.

“While this will be a small additional help to the performing artists and their families, together with Malta Enterprise we are looking at a post-pandemic scenario. The performing arts sector needs to be assisted to re-engineer and re-invent itself for the new realities that our businesses are facing.”

Minister José Herrera stressed that the recovery of the cultural and creative sectors is being given its due importance by the Government through a series of significant initiatives and actions.

Malta Enterprise, the entity entrusted with administering the wage supplement scheme, will be disbursing the additional wage supplement to artists backdated from November in the December wage supplement.

