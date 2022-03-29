Maltese Man Charged With Attacking Elderly Woman With Broken Glass Gives The Finger To Reporters
A 25-year-old man was charged with two thefts and injuring an elderly woman after throwing a broken glass bottle at her.
The bottle reportedly hit the old lady and caused grievous injuries which required medical attention.
The accused – Ramon Attard – pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, with one such accusation being that he is a repeated offender.
Images captured by TVM caught Attard displaying his middle finger to members of the press whilst in Police custody.
The thefts – which included those of a mobile phone and money – were made in Floriana and around the Blata l-Bajda area on Saturday and Monday respectively.
Attard’s attack on the elderly woman also took place on Monday, with the victim later reporting the incident at Ħamrun police station.
He was identified through security cameras and arrested that very night.
Featured Photo Credit: TVM
