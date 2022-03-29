Maltese Man Charged With Attacking Elderly Woman With Broken Glass Gives The Finger To Reporters

A 25-year-old man was charged with two thefts and injuring an elderly woman after throwing a broken glass bottle at her.

The bottle reportedly hit the old lady and caused grievous injuries which required medical attention.

The accused – Ramon Attard – pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, with one such accusation being that he is a repeated offender.

Images captured by TVM caught Attard displaying his middle finger to members of the press whilst in Police custody.