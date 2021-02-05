Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Setting Fire To Gżira Apartment

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder in Gżira after he intentionally set fire to a person’s apartment.

Police said that the incident happened at around 7am this morning along the Gżira seafront. The victims were a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

The individual is suspected to have entered the residence by force, before dousing the apartment in petrol and setting it alight. The man and his partner were able to wake up and put the flames out in time. However, the man still suffered burns and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police were able to trace the suspect to a residence along Triq l-Empire Stadium and arrested him.

Searches uncovered half a kilo of cannabis and ecstasy pills in his residence.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and police investigations are underway.

