Mark Camilleri Launches New E-Book With ‘Untold Stories’ On Corruption And Crime

His plan is to publish the book in October.

In a unique strategy for the local book industry, he is trying to sell 100 of these books for 0.1 Ether (around €292) each and intends to use the money to fund the printing of the book in Malta, security and legal costs, and further publications.

Camilleri has initially launched his book, ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’, on Open Sea, a global digital marketplace for non-fungible tokens and crypto collectibles.

Former National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri has launched an e-book which he says includes “untold stories about government-sanctioned criminal activity”.

Camilleri claims his book will expose the links between top-ranking government officials and oil smuggling from Libya and explain why former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s “proximity to criminals was by design and not by accident”.

“Although I cannot prove it, I am completely convinced that Joseph Muscat, apart from being involved in corruption himself, was also aware in advance of the plan to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia. I give detailed explanations in my book,” he said.

He added that his book gives credence to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s warnings of corruption in the Electrogas power station and her claim that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona had visited a brothel while on government duty in Germany.

Moreover, he teasingly pledged to “shame” another minister “who had a similar life passage to Cardona and also participated in the cover-up of the Panama Papers scandal”.

He has said he is cooperating with the police and sharing his information directly with Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and his deputy. Earlier, he expressed his hope that his book will lead to major arrests.

Camilleri was appointed chairman of the National Book Council in 2013 and is highly credited within the industry for revamping the sector. A former Labour Party delegate, he became extremely critical of the PL government in the wake of the 2019 political crisis, describing Muscat as a “sociopath”.

His contract at the helm of the Book Council wasn’t renewed this summer and, after eight years in charge, was replaced by a novelist also called Mark Camilleri.

