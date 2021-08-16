Marsaskala Local Council Votes Against Proposed Yacht Marina As Mayor Mulls Referendum

Marsaskala’s local council has voted against a proposal to develop a yacht marina in the town’s picturesque bay.

PL councillor Ryan Portelli filed a motion after Transport Malta issued an expression of interest for the proposed development.

And in an extraordinary council meeting this evening, the council voted strongly to oppose this proposal, also criticising Transport Malta for issuing its EOI without first consulting it and Marsaskala residents.

Marsaskala mayor Mario Calleja said that Transport Malta had informed him that the preliminary design for the marina was simply an artist’s rendition of it.

However, the mayor insisted that Marsaskala residents should be involved in any decision as to whether the development should go ahead or not, refusing to rule out a town-wide referendum.

“I personally feel this proposal is not good for Marsascala and could potentially inflict a lot of damage.”

All councillors voted in favour of Portelli’s motion except for PL councillor John Schembri, who abstained.

