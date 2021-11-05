Marsaxlokk Councillor: ‘Restaurateurs Assaulted Me Because I Confronted Them Over Their Tables On Promenade’

A PL Marsaxlokk councillor has claimed he was attacked by owners of a local restaurant because he had confronted them over the tables and chairs they had placed on the promenade.

In a Facebook post, Daniel Zerafa published a photo of his bruised head and said he is currently hospitalised.

“This is because of their barefaced egoism, as well as a lack of enforcement and apathy on the part of the Malta Tourism Authority, the Lands Authority and in recent years the Office of the Prime Minister too. I’ve been talking about this for years but they don’t have the balls.”

“No restaurant has the permission to place tables and chairs on the promenade. They know this but I won’t stay silent anymore.”

Lovin Malta has reached out to the restaurant in question but they weren’t immediately available for comment.

This isn’t the first time Zerafa said he was assaulted in public.

In 2016, he said he was attacked by a monti hawker who had objected to a fish festival being prioritised over the flea market on a particular Sunday.