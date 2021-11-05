WATCH: Rosianne Cutajar Teases Arnold Cassola: ‘I’ll Give Him An Qagħaqa Tal-Għasel For Christmas’
Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has teased independent candidate Arnold Cassola after he reported her to the Children’s Commissioner for handing out sweets to children for Halloween.
At the end of an interview on ONE TV’s Kalamita, the host jokingly told Cutajar that he likes sweets.
“Next time, I’ll hand out qagħaq tal-għasel for Christmas and leave two for you and one for Arnold Cassola because he often gets offended,” she said.
Cutajar recently drew the ire of Cassola for publishing photos of herself handing out sweets to children.
Cassola reported Cutajar to Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli, who said she feels “uncomfortable” with the use of children in political propaganda and media.
He also revealed that a representative of the VITIS toothpaste brand had apologised to dentists after Cutajar had included their product in her Halloween goodie bags.
Do you think Arnold Cassola will accept this offer?