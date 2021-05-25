Marsaxlokk Restaurant Denies Secret Camera Was Ever Installed Or Found In Its Toilets

A Marsaxlokk restaurant has denied that any camera or recording equipment was ever installed or found in its toilets and used for illegal activities.

Capo Mulini also strongly refuted claims that 14,000 images had been taken or have been in their possession or the possession of their employees.

The restaurant issued a statement a day after court IT expert Martin Bajada presented electronic equipment he analysed as part of the case against the restaurant’s owner Albert Buttigieg, who has been charged with money laundering.