Marsaxlokk Restaurant Denies Secret Camera Was Ever Installed Or Found In Its Toilets
A Marsaxlokk restaurant has denied that any camera or recording equipment was ever installed or found in its toilets and used for illegal activities.
Capo Mulini also strongly refuted claims that 14,000 images had been taken or have been in their possession or the possession of their employees.
The restaurant issued a statement a day after court IT expert Martin Bajada presented electronic equipment he analysed as part of the case against the restaurant’s owner Albert Buttigieg, who has been charged with money laundering.
Bajada said a USB stick was found in Buttigieg’s possession showing footage which was originally taken by a hidden camera that was installed inside a ladies’ toilet.
He said the footage consisted of 14,000 photos, believed to refer to the number of stills gleaned from one or more videos.
The court expert didn’t say where and when the footage was filmed and who filmed it, and magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech called on the police to investigate it.
However, some reports suggested that the footage was filmed inside a restaurant, prompting independent candidate Arnold Cassola to request an investigation by the Data Commissioner.
His request says the public should be “immediately informed which restaurant it was so they can boycott it”.