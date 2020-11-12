Mater Dei Apologies To Woman Who Was Turned Away From Gynae Department And Opens Up Investigation

Mater Dei’s management has issued an apology to a Maltese woman who was turned away from the hospital’s gynaecology department by a security guard who couldn’t believe that she could be female.

“As soon as the matter was brought to our attention, Mater Dei management contacted the patient to apologise directly for this incident.”

“Mater Dei Hospital, like all other entities within the Ministry for Health, has a zero-tolerance approach towards discrimination, whether this is on the basis of sexual orientation, race or religious belief, and our staff strives to treat each person with respect and dignity,” a Health Ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Mater Dei Hospital has launched an investigation into the case and will take the necessary action.

The incident erupted earlier this morning after Gabriella Cassar Meli went for an appointment at Mater Dei’s gynaecology department.

“Aren’t you a man?” the female security guard asked.

Gabriella explained to Lovin Malta that she had no problem with the security guard making the initial error. However, rather than correct her error, the security doubled down on her attack, telling Gabriella:

“Give me a chance so I can laugh a bit.”

Malta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar has already weighed in on the issue, writing on social media:

“Gabriella’s bitter experience is clear proof that even though we have made great strides as a country, we still have a lot to do to educate everyone.”

