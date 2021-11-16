Matthew Caruana Galizia On Maltese Government: ‘I Believe We’re On The Right Track’

Matthew Caruana Galizia has expressed cautious optimism about the current Maltese government, stating he believes that “we’re on the right track”.

“Malta’s government is generally receptive to ideas regarding the strengthening of investigative journalism and the protection of journalists, which is a change,” Caruana Galizia, son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, said when interviewed on Jon Mallia’s podcast Il-Podcast ta’ Jon.

“I believe we’re on the right track and heading in the right direction but as with everything, especially in Malta, it’s a very fragile and very fraught process.”

“Although we’re getting there, our democracy isn’t yet strong enough to take these things for granted. No democracy is, but least of all Malta and some other countries so we really need to guide the process.”

The full interview is currently available to Patreon subscribers of Jon Mallia’s podcast and will be published for the general public on Thursday.