Robert Abela Confirms He’s Consulting With Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Family Over New Anti-SLAPP Bill 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed he is consulting with the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia over an upcoming bill to clamp down on so-called SLAPP lawsuits.

“As I have already stated publicly, work took place in recent months to draft ‘anti-SLAPP’ legislation with the aim of granting more protection to journalists,” Abela said in response to a parliamentary question by PN MP Claudette Buttigieg.

“This process, which is taking place in consultation with the Institute of Maltese Journalists, the Caruana Galizia family and international institutions, is at an advanced stage and will result in a law being presented in Parliament as soon as possible.”

“This step will precede a wider reform of the sector that will be recommended by representatives of journalists and other experts.”