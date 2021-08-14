Most Days In July Saw Above Average Air And Sea Temperatures, Met Office Confirms 

The maximum air temperature recorded in July was 38°C, with no rainfall being recorded.

On 20 days in July, the air temperature was higher than the “climate norm” of 31.6°C, with the average maximum temperature for the month reaching 33°C. At an average of 27.1°C, the surface sea temperature was 2.4°C higher than the norm.

Most days last month saw air temperatures reach two degrees above the average for the month, according to the airport’s Meteorological Office.

18th July was the month’s windiest day, with the Met Office recording a maximum gust of 37 knots blowing from a northwest by west direction and a pleasant maximum air temperature of 28.2°C.

A week later, the month’s lowest temperature was recorded at 21.5°C during a weekend characterised by light to moderate northwesterly winds, the Met Office said.

The month saw 364.7 hours of sunshine, only slightly above the norm of 364.1. The month’s sunniest day – 3rd July – saw 13 full hours of sunshine



The mean cloud cover for the month stood at 0.5 oktas, which is lower than the expected 0.9 oktas.

The Met Office’s statistics aren’t surprising, with the country having already experienced three heatwaves this summer.

Health authorities have warned against exposure to too much sunlight and have urged the population to take precautions to keep themselves cool.

