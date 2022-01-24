Mount Etna And Selmun Castle Share Centre Stage In Incredible Image Snapped From Binġemma

A Maltese photographer has captured a stunning image showing a Maltese castle and a Sicilian volcano in the same snap.

Photographer Daniel Cilia shared the beautiful photo, which was taken from Binġemma using some nifty lenses and posted after some minor editing done via iPhone – done in the same field he took the photo, no less.

“Etna visible right now from from Binġemma with Selmun Castle in the foreground,” Daniel Cilia said as he shared the image.

“Shot with a full frame DSLR in RAW with a 1200 mm lens (slightly cropped here making the photo similar to a focal length of about 1400 mm), edited in Adobe Lightroom on my iPhone and posted on Facebook from the same fields I made the photo from.”