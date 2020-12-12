د . إAEDSRر . س

Mr World Malta Will Contest General Election With Nationalist Party

Mr World Malta Alex Borg is venturing into the world of politics following the announcement that he will be contesting the upcoming general election. 

Borg took to Facebook to announce that he would be doing so on the Nationalist Party’s ticket. 

“With energy and enthusiasm I look forward to serving you in the best way possible,” he said.

Borg is a lawyer by profession who specialises in corporate and shipping law. Born and raised in Gozo, he will be representing the Maltese islands at the Mr World competition next year.

