Muscats’ Private Car Takes Up Disabled Parking Space In Marsa

Disabled parking spaces are reserved for those who need them – unless you’re Michelle Muscat, the wife of Malta’s former Prime Minister.

A photo sent to Lovin Malta shows the Muscats’ car parked in a disabled parking space outside The Meeting Place in Marsa, which is run under the auspice of the Marigold Foundation, the NGO she chairs.

Michelle Muscat was the only one seen leaving the vehicle, but the car does have a private chauffeur. The car and the number plate was confirmed with publicly available images.

The person who flagged the behaviour claimed this was not the first time the car had used the space and they had grown tired of seeing it happen regularly.

The fine for parking on a disabled space can range from €230 to €500, following a change in legislation by Joseph Muscat’s administration.

The Muscats had kept somewhat of a low profile following the political crisis that unfolded in 2019, but the former Prime Minister has attempted to make a comeback of sorts and has been seen endorsing candidates throughout the campaign.

