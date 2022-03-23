Women Taking Care Of Families Weren’t Given Stimulus Cheques, Maltese Lobby Warns Of Ignored Voters

A Maltese lobby representing women’s rights has hit out at the recent state-sponsored stimulus cheque scheme that saw people across Malta receive a cheque at home – apart from those not in employment, something unfairly affecting those that take care of their families and do not work in another job.

“The Malta Women’s Lobby is disappointed to note that women who are not in employment and do unpaid work in their family were not considered to be deserving recipients of the stimulus cheque distributed by government to the electorate in the last days,” the MWL said.