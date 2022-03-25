Nate, Frank & Rossi Celebrate ‘1,000 Days Of Laughter’ As Radio Trio Hit Impressive Milestone

One of the island’s most popular radio threesomes has hit an epic entertainment milestone.

Nate, Frank & Rossi on Vibe FM, airing from 3pm to 6pm and oftentimes accompanying people on their drive home from school or work, sees the three hosts discussing hyped-up, young and relatable Maltese humour while giving their take on current issues.

Now, with 1,000 shows under their belt, they are inviting listeners to tune in today at 3pm to celebrate with them in style.

“Never thought I’d say this, but as cheesy as it sounds these two have completely changed my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Valentina Rossi told Lovin Malta ahead of the show.

“1,000 shows of laughter, 1,000 shows of crazy ideas we managed to pull off and 1,000 shows of pure raw and real entertainment that we manage to deliver to our loyal Vibe listeners.”