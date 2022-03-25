Nate, Frank & Rossi Celebrate ‘1,000 Days Of Laughter’ As Radio Trio Hit Impressive Milestone
One of the island’s most popular radio threesomes has hit an epic entertainment milestone.
Nate, Frank & Rossi on Vibe FM, airing from 3pm to 6pm and oftentimes accompanying people on their drive home from school or work, sees the three hosts discussing hyped-up, young and relatable Maltese humour while giving their take on current issues.
Now, with 1,000 shows under their belt, they are inviting listeners to tune in today at 3pm to celebrate with them in style.
“Never thought I’d say this, but as cheesy as it sounds these two have completely changed my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Valentina Rossi told Lovin Malta ahead of the show.
“1,000 shows of laughter, 1,000 shows of crazy ideas we managed to pull off and 1,000 shows of pure raw and real entertainment that we manage to deliver to our loyal Vibe listeners.”
“Looking back, Rossi has had at least five different hair styles… and continues to be the good looking one of the lot,” Frank Zammit told Lovin Malta on the occasion. “Two LMAs, countless pranks and dating disasters for the boys later and still going strong.”
If you never tuned in to the show, the trio (plus some special guests every now and then) create a friendly, local vibe that makes you feel like you are at a bar – or even każin – on a Friday evening.
Nate, Frank & Rossi even won the 2021 Lovin Malta Social Media Awards’ Best TV/Radio Hosts by popular vote, showing the dedication of their fanbase they’ve built over 1,000 episodes.
Check out some snaps of the trio’s evolution over the years.
Tag someone who needs to tune in today at 3pm to join in the celebrations!