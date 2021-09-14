Nationalist Party Proposes Government Fund To Help Farmers Buy Private Land To Work 

The Nationalist Party is proposing setting up a fund that would help farmers purchase private land to use for agricultural purposes, in a bid to address the problem with agricultural leases.

The proposal aims to address a problem many farmers have found themselves in as a result of a recent court decision, which found that the Agricultural Leases Act – the legislation which gives farmers working third-party private land an automatic right of renewal – was in breach of landowners’ fundamental rights.

The judgment has sent shockwaves through the agricultural community, with many farmers now facing the threat of eviction at the hands of the owners of their fields.

In order to address this situation, the Nationalist Party is proposing a scheme through which the government would offer assistance to farmers looking to purchase the fields they work.

PN communications chief Peter Agius said the scheme would address the issue of finding a just price for the private land. The scheme, he said, would also be open to young farmers looking to make a career out of farming.