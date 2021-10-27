New Sliema Restaurant Heating Things Up With A Delicious Focus On Smoking And Open Flame Grilling
A new restaurant in Sliema is turning things up a notch with an addiction to open flames and serious grilling.
Azar Restaurant says its all about offering “international cuisine in a setting of laid-back sophistication. Chef Patron Michele Zahra expresses his passion for cooking over open flames infusing dishes with the flavour of wood and fire”.
Their passion for open flames is no joke – Azar literally means fire in Persian, and they use the guiding light of the flames to smoke and grill their dishes to unleash their natural flavours.
Azar make use of a custom-built smoker to get the exact flavour profile they are looking for.
Chef Zahra, who lived and worked in Australia, is using the experience picked up across the countries he’s travelled to alongside his international perspective as inspiration for his creations.
They serve a small menu that changes regularly, giving the team the ability to constantly curate the food on offer.
Fresh on the scene, the excitement over the smokey approach to mains is already making waves online.
Photos: Daryl Cauchi
