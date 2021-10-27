New Sliema Restaurant Heating Things Up With A Delicious Focus On Smoking And Open Flame Grilling

A new restaurant in Sliema is turning things up a notch with an addiction to open flames and serious grilling.

Azar Restaurant says its all about offering “international cuisine in a setting of laid-back sophistication. Chef Patron Michele Zahra expresses his passion for cooking over open flames infusing dishes with the flavour of wood and fire”.

Their passion for open flames is no joke – Azar literally means fire in Persian, and they use the guiding light of the flames to smoke and grill their dishes to unleash their natural flavours.