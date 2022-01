An 80-year-old woman from Ħamrun died after she was run over by a car in her hometown yesterday.

In a statement this afternoon, the police said the elderly woman was hit by a Peugeot 208 that was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Santa Venera.

The incident occurred in Triq Giovanni Barbara, Ħamrun.

She was hospitalised but later succumbed to her injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened.

RIP