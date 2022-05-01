Breaking: Malta To Announce End Of Travel Lists In Coming Days As Chris Fearne Declares ‘Pandemic Is Over’

Malta will in the coming days announce an end to the much-maligned COVID-19 travel lists, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed today.

On ONE TV’s Paperscan this morning, Fearne said COVID-19 travel rules will be discussed at EU level this week and that Malta will push for a relaxation of restrictions.

“There will no longer be a red list and a dark red list but rather everyone will be able to travel here if they present a negative test, a recovery certificate or a vaccine certificate.”

“We will announce how this will work in the coming days so that travel can go back to normal without endangering public health.”

As it stands, Malta divides countries into ‘red’ and ‘dark red’ lists. Travellers from ‘red’ countries can enter Malta freely if they present a valid vaccine certificate, COVID-19 recovery certificate or negative PCR test, while travellers from ‘dark red’ countries must seek prior approval from the Superintendence of Public Health.

Those who have been approved must stay in quarantine for seven days if they’re vaccinated and 14 days if they’re unvaccinated.