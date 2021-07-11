After Spending Thousands For Her Children To Study English In Malta, Mother Demands A Refund

A woman who spent around €12,000 for her two children to study English in Malta is furious at the abrupt closure of EFL schools and is demanding a refund.

Selman Galipoğlu booked an eight-week course for her children at an EFL school, including private lessons, last January, putting her back around €6,000 (€3,000 per child). She used up her annual leave to travel to Malta with them, spending an additional €6,000 to rent a Sliema apartment for two months.

However, three weeks into her children’s course, the government announced the closure of EFL schools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among language students.

Galipoğlu told Lovin Malta that she is now demanding a refund of the school fees and a partial refund of the accommodation costs.

While the school has yet to get back to her, the landlord has refused her request, citing an Airbnb refund policy that states guests impacted by new national COVID-19 restrictions are no longer automatically entitled to refunds.