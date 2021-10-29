WATCH: ‘Malta’s Not Racist, But All Third Country Nationals Face Systemic Issues,’ Jaiteh Lamin Says In New Lovin Malta Interview 

“Malta is not racist,” Jaiteh Lamin reveals in a new Lovin Malta interview weeks after his shocking fall from a construction site, but it has some serious systemic issues with its treatment of all third-country nationals.

“When I came here first, I would say no. Although it has its problems, I can’t say there are no racial problems because I haven’t been here for so long. But what has happened to me has made me very scared,” Lamin says in the new interview, which will be published soon.

“Malta is a nice country. I see nice people everywhere and they shouldn’t allow incidents like this to happen.”

However, he made it clear that he has heard many stories of migrants encountering racism regularly on the island. Lamin’s nephew, Ebrima Jabbie, even appeared on Lovin Daily shortly after his uncle’s accident to talk about the daily experience of migrants in Malta.

The full interview, which will be published soon, covers Lamin’s journey before the fall and after – shedding light on his traumatic experience on the island.

On 28th September, Lamin fell two storeys whilst working his job on a construction site. Rather than being taken to hospital, he was allegedly dumped on the side of the road by his employer, Glen Farrugia, who has since been charged over the incident.

His story shocked Malta, leading the island to do some soul-searching about the state of workers and migrants rights in the country.

Lamin, who is still wearing a brace after the accident, is trying to move forward with his life.

