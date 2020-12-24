Mellieħa Councillor Collects 120 Boxes Of Food For People In Need: ‘I Was Devastated By What I Saw At House Visits’

Christmas is meant to be about giving, and a Mellieħa councillor lived up to that mantra this year by collecting over 120 boxes of food for the needy.

Ivan Castillo started off his initiative this month with a simple Facebook post urging people to lend a helping hand to people going through hard times.

“Only by giving can we ever receive more than we already have,” he said, quoting St Francis of Assisi.

“These are hard times for many, it is by the little we all give, that will help the many! I have seen first hand, the difficulties many families are facing. We can all do our small part to help those who need it the most!”