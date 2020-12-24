WATCH: Prime Minister’s Daughter To Give Priedka Tal-Milied Tonight And Will Talk About Pandemic

Giorgia Mae Abela, the daughter of Prime Minister Robert Abela, will deliver a Christmas sermon in Bormla tonight as part of an old Maltese tradition.

“I’ve been studying it for a while and it isn’t that hard so I managed to learn it quickly,” Giorgia Mae told Popolin, confirming her speech will touch upon the COVID-19 pandemic, the birth of Jesus and the importance of love and respect for each other.