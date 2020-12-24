د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Prime Minister’s Daughter To Give Priedka Tal-Milied Tonight And Will Talk About Pandemic

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Giorgia Mae Abela, the daughter of Prime Minister Robert Abela, will deliver a Christmas sermon in Bormla tonight as part of an old Maltese tradition.

“I’ve been studying it for a while and it isn’t that hard so I managed to learn it quickly,” Giorgia Mae told Popolin, confirming her speech will touch upon the COVID-19 pandemic, the birth of Jesus and the importance of love and respect for each other.

One of Malta’s oldest traditions, the priedka tal-Milied sees young children delivering a sermon to churchgoers during midnight mass at the stroke of Christmas Day.

It is believed to have its roots in 1883, when young Ġorġ Sapiano delivered a sermon at the parish church of Luqa.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: After Nine-Year-Old Girl Is Bullied Online, Maltese TikToker Gives Her The Most Heart-Warming Surprise

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK