WATCH: Prime Minister’s Daughter To Give Priedka Tal-Milied Tonight And Will Talk About Pandemic
Giorgia Mae Abela, the daughter of Prime Minister Robert Abela, will deliver a Christmas sermon in Bormla tonight as part of an old Maltese tradition.
“I’ve been studying it for a while and it isn’t that hard so I managed to learn it quickly,” Giorgia Mae told Popolin, confirming her speech will touch upon the COVID-19 pandemic, the birth of Jesus and the importance of love and respect for each other.
One of Malta’s oldest traditions, the priedka tal-Milied sees young children delivering a sermon to churchgoers during midnight mass at the stroke of Christmas Day.
It is believed to have its roots in 1883, when young Ġorġ Sapiano delivered a sermon at the parish church of Luqa.