Robert Abela’s 90-Year-Old Nanna Lukarda Tests Positive For COVID-19

Robert Abela’s nanna, who he described as his “personal source of everyday courage and energy”, is battling COVID-19.

The announcement was made over the weekend during the Prime Minister’s political address. His nanna Lukarda will be celebrating her 91st birthday this Friday. 

Abela has regularly posted photos alongside his beloved nanna, most famously posting one right after voting closed last year during the Labour Party leadership election where he beat out rival Chris Fearne.

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 2,340.

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, Malta’s healthcare authorities are working harder than ever to contain the virus and maximise recoveries.

Lovin Malta wishes Lukarda and everyone else currently battling the virus a speedy recovery

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

