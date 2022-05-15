Leonardo Barilaro, a ‘Space Pianist’ based in Malta will live up to his namesake by teaming up with SpaceX to broadcast his music directly from the International Space Station. Barilaro, both a pianist and an aerospace engineer lecturing at MCAST had the mission in his crosshairs for some time now, but an opportunity to have his music transmitted directly from outer space came from an unlikely source. The opportunity came after Malta’s Space Pianist teamed up with Joseph Borg, a professor of biology who will be using the vessel in an experiment that sends human cells sent to outer space.

With a little extra room on the SpaceX CRS25 rocket, Barilaro would be able to send a symphony of his creation to the International Space Station on an SD card, where it would be aired. The symphony, ‘Maleth’, shares the same name as that of Borg’s bioscience running program. But there was another scope. “It is the same title as the ancient Phoenician term for Malta,” Barilaro said. “The idea of bringing music to space arose from a desire to inspire and spread awareness for a new era for mankind.”

“We are now on the path to become a multi-planetary species.” The rocket will depart from Cape Canaveral on 7th June and make its way to the ISS, where it will stay for 60 days. The music aboard it will then be accessed from the mission control room managed by Arkafort Ltd in Qormi. The symphony will then be broadcasted from space in one major event. Barilaro’s music was recorded at Jorquera Pianos, an official Steinway & Sons dealer. They sponsored the music project, paving the way for Barilaro’s hard work to bear fruit.