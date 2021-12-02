Young Boy Sends Touching Thank You Letter To Postman Who Helped Him In Pembroke

One young boy has sent a touching thank you letter to the postman who helped him out in a sticky situation that left him stranded in the middle of a busy road.

“Thank you for helping me the other day. Have a Merry Christmas,” the young boy wrote on the hand-drawn card.

The young postman who delivers in Pembroke came to the aid of the young boy, who got stuck when the laces on his trainers became entangled in the chain of his bike and was left stranded on a road.

The boy shouted for help and the postman went to assist.

“A massive thank you, as he was terrified he would be hit by a car or whatever was coming round the corner,” the boy’s mother said on social media.

The good deed has been recognised by Malta Post, who shared the story on social media.

“Serving the community has always been at the core of our business values. Today, postman Owen received a beautiful letter from a young boy who thanked him for helping him out a few days ago. Thank you Brodie,” it said.