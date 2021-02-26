Lovin Malta Joins Forbidden Stories Campaign To #AmplifyRappler In Support Of Filipino Journalist

Lovin Malta has joined over 30 international organisations to share The Forbidden Stories of Rappler, a series of five short documentaries about Filippino journalist Maria Ressa and the investigations of her media organisation Rappler.com. Recently nominated for the Nobel Prize, Ressa has been released on bail 10 times in less than two years — just for pursuing challenging stories in the Philippines. The video series was produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center as part of The Forbidden Stories project. With the hashtag #AmplifyRappler, the videos aim to give a worldwide echo to the investigations that the Philippine authorities want to silence.

“I think that journalists should come together. The most effective way to deal with both attacks on social media and the kind of draconian policies that are coming now to prevent journalists from doing their jobs is to fight it together,” Ressa said, a message that has been wholly endorsed by Lovin Malta. By republishing or sharing these videos massively around the world, #AmplifyRappler will send a powerful message to President Duterte: Rappler and Maria Ressa are not alone. We support them and we will continue to amplify the investigations that are challenging the Philippine authorities. Ressa’s story has also been told in the acclaimed documentary A Thousand Cuts.

Episode One: The War The first episode, “The War,” follows Rappler’s coverage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs,” which has killed more than 30,000 people, and how Rappler journalists tirelessly sought to contradict the government’s crime statistics.

Episode Two: The President The second episode, “The President,” dives deeper into Rappler’s coverage of President Duterte and the investigation that got Maria Ressa and journalist Pia Ranada banned from the presidential palace.

Episode Three: The Money The third episode, “The Money,” looks at Rappler’s reporting on financial crime and corruption, including their investigations into the man who is suing Maria for cyber libel, Wilfredo Keng.

Episode Four: The Truth “The Truth,” the fourth episode, investigates how journalists at Rappler became the story themselves — as the target of a massive disinformation campaign led by the government with the aim of discrediting their reporting.

Episode Five: The Virus The final episode, “The Virus,” is about an ongoing story: the Philippine government’s insufficient response to the Covid pandemic and how Rappler journalists got to the heart of the crisis, despite restrictions on movement.

To support this project, share this article with the hashtag #AmplifyRappler